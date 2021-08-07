With its “relaxed atmosphere,” the independent caf hopes to free Liverpool from corporate coffee.

Locals have hailed an independent cafe that claims to want to save Liverpool from corporate coffee for always hitting the mark.

Because of its “extremely easygoing ambiance,” Rococo on Lord Street has been described as “the perfect place to chill out with friends.”

The coffee shop first launched in 2008 and has a large following of regulars. They are the ideal site for a pick-me-up, with tourist attractions such as Albert Dock, the Cavern Club, and a dozen museums right outside their door.

The Liverpool restaurant that has become a celebrity hangout

They take care in their ethics and interior design, but most importantly, they provide an experience that no coffee franchise can match.

Rococo was highly recommended on our sister site, 2chill, with one previous customer rating it five stars.

“Rococo is a great coffee place in the centre of Liverpool,” Lis Lambertsen recalled. The space is divided into multiple rooms, each with its own set of sofas, arm chairs, dining tables and chairs, and stools sitting on shelves around the room’s perimeter.

“There is a large menu that includes teas and coffees, as well as a variety of cold drinks, beer, and wine. There are many different sandwiches, hot paninis, and salads to choose from, as well as a fantastic breakfast menu that is available all day.

“A nice spot to hang out with friends in a really relaxed atmosphere.”

“Rococo is located in the center of Liverpoolâ€TMs busy shopping area beside Liverpool One on Lord Street and is a lovely and friendly spot to buy a cake and coffee for some retail therapy,” William Whitby, who gave the quaint coffee house three stars, noted.

“The interior is deceptively vast, with fireplaces, modern yet traditional lighting, and giant leather sofas or wingback chairs to burrow into.

“The staff is usually kind, and the service is always prompt. I often go for excellent hot chocolate with cream and marshmallows on top as a treat for me, and it always fills the spot.”

Rococo is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 9.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. Sunday.

2Relax.