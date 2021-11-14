With its opening number, Strictly Come Dancing had Liverpool supporters in tears.

The opening performance of Strictly Come Dancing has left Liverpool supporters in tears.

In honor of Remembrance Sunday, the professionals performed a dance to Gerry And The Pacemakers’ You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The song, which is also known as Liverpool FC’s anthem, was performed by Strictly’s choir and proved to be a worthy homage to all those who have served their country.

Fans react to AJ and Kai’s performance on BBC Strictly Come Dancing, with many LFC supporters crying.

“Love this opening group ro,” Chloe tweeted.