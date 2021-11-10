With inflation ‘becoming worse,’ Manchin indicates he is hesitant to support Biden’s social agenda.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia raised additional worries about President Joe Biden’s social and climate spending proposal on Wednesday, following the release of a new study indicating that inflation worsened in October.

The president’s Build Back Better spending package has already undergone significant adjustments as a result of Manchin’s opposition, including a significant cost reduction. Rising inflation, according to Manchin, is a key stumbling block in his backing of any measure.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics issued data on Wednesday showing that inflation in the United States has reached a 30-year high, with supply chain concerns contributing to higher prices for fuel oil, gas, and utilities.

“The threat posed by record inflation to the American people is not ‘transitory,’ but is instead becoming worse,” Manchin wrote in a tweet.

“From the grocery store to the petrol pump, Americans know the inflation tax is real, and DC can no longer ignore the economic misery Americans are experiencing every day,” the legislator stated in his speech.

In his brief Twitter statement, Manchin does not specifically mention Biden’s plan, but earlier this month he expressed reservations about the spending package’s possible impact on the economy.

“I have been clear for the past three months that I will not support a reconciliation package that boosts social programs while recklessly adding to our over $29 trillion national debt, which no one else seems to care about.” “I will not support a deal that threatens to harm American people who are already suffering from historic inflation,” Manchin declared at a press conference on November 1.

"Simply said, I will not support a bill of this magnitude unless I have a clear knowledge of the implications for our national debt."