With his ‘promising’ Liverpool prediction, Fabio Aurelio was proven correct.

On this day 15 years ago, Fabio Aurelio became the first Brazilian player to wear the red of Liverpool, and he was proven correct in his forecast that he would pave the way for more Brazilian influence at Anfield.

Since then, the Reds have had seven Brazilians in their rosters, most recently with Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino’s recent trophy-laden exploits.

The 41-year-old made 133 appearances for Liverpool over a six-year period marred by chronic injury issues that stymied his growth on Merseyside.

During his stint with the club, he scored four goals, including two magnificent free kicks against Chelsea in the Champions League and Manchester United in a 4-0 victory at Old Trafford.

“It was the Premier League, and I was looking forward to coming, having been in La Liga,” Aurelio stated in 2020. Rafa [Benitez] had faith in me and opened the door for me.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially knowing that I was the club’s first Brazilian signing.”

“We shifted people’s perceptions about Brazilian players a little bit.” Liverpool had a knack for selecting the right individuals.

“They are undeniably pleased with the three they have at the moment — not only off the field, but also on it.”

In the red half of the city, Lucas Leiva is also remembered warmly, despite Diego Cavalieri’s three-year stint – and his goalkeeping compatriot, Alexander Doni, being forced into early retirement due to cardiovascular disease.

Philippe Coutinho, a South American, was another player who thrived at Anfield. He established himself as a crucial player for Jurgen Klopp’s team during their growth, but he was quickly coveted away from the North West, departing for a then-record £142 million cost to Barcelona.

Marcelo Pitaluga is the latest South American to arrive on Merseyside. The 18-year-old will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Alisson in the future, but in the meanwhile, he will continue to work with the U18s and U23s in Kirkby.

Firmino, along with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, has formed an integral part of Liverpool’s deadly front three since his arrival in 2015.

In the words of Aurelio. The summary comes to a close.