With his girlfriend, the thug who kicked her in the head walks free from court.

After avoiding jail, a “vicious” lover who kicked and stamped on his partner’s head left court with her.

Connor Burns claimed that his girlfriend Charlie Carter assaulted him first, and that his actions were justified as “extreme self-defense.”

However, a stunned witness’s cellphone footage captured his “ferocious” assault on the defenseless victim.

Unemployed Burns, 28, of The Grove, Stockbridge Village, is Ms Carter’s carer, according to the court.

She accompanied him to court and said, “It’s a scratch,” when a photo of a cut on her head was revealed.

The attack was witnessed by a mother and daughter from Scotland who were visiting Liverpool on June 22nd, according to prosecutor Bernice Campbell.

They were sleeping in their fourth-floor room, which fronted Vernon Street, when they were awoken at 3.30 a.m. on June 23 by “screaming and shouting” and glanced out the window at the Premier Inn hotel in Moorfields.

They described a man in all dark clothing “shouting abuse” at the victim, who was lying on the ground, according to Ms Campbell.

“The male – the defendant – was yelling ‘you filthy pig,’ ‘you dirty bastard,’ and ‘you fing whore,’ she added.

“The male in the dark attire grabbed the victim’s hair, which seemed to be long dark hair and a wig, and it came out as the defendant pulled at it, while the victim held on to their head.”

Burns delivered “multiple punches to the face” to the victim, according to the victim’s daughter.

“She indicated the victim was on the floor, and she saw kicking to the victim who was prone, and stamping on her head,” Ms Campbell said. She expresses her fear and concern for the individual.”

Her bewildered mother began filming the assault, which “made her feel extremely sick.”

“She indicated the defendant was aggressive and deliberately trying to hurt the individual lying on the floor,” Ms Campbell said.

They phoned the cops, who photographed Ms Carter’s injuries, but she refused to speak anything.

Burns admitted to assaulting a person who caused serious bodily damage and having cannabis.

According to the defense attorney, Martyn Walsh, Burns acknowledged to the assault on the basis of a plea deal, but didn’t follow through on any statements he made. “The summary has come to an end.”