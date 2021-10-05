With his fiancée and mother by his side, the 36-year-old ‘rising star’ passes away.

A popular councillor who was dubbed a “rising star” died at home, surrounded by his fiancée and mother.

Andy Corkhill, 36, was a Liberal Democrat councillor in Oxton who had previously run for election to the Wirral West Parliament.

He died of a recurrence of a cancer that he had when he was 19 years old.

Andy’s condition deteriorated after surgery in February 2021, and he died this morning at the age of 36.

Paola, his fiancée, is survived by his mother Angie, brother Chris, and sister Sophie.

Since then, tributes have been given to the man who was “motivated by passion” and had “much more to give.”

“We have received the deeply sad news that Councillor Andy Corkhill died away peacefully at home this morning alongside his mother and fiancée, Paola,” the Liberal Democrats stated in a statement.

“Andy had been sick for the majority of this year, following a return of the cancer he had first developed when he was 19 years old.

“He had significant surgery in February, and his health began to deteriorate after that.

“A lifelong Oxton resident, Andy went to St Saviour’s School and Wirral Grammar before studying at Sheffield and Durham for a degree and academic research.

“When Andy was elected as an Oxton councillor in 2019, he was driven by a love for environmental concerns, and he became the Liberal Democrat spokesman on the Environment Committee.

“Andy ran for Parliament in Wirral West in 2019 and was chosen as our candidate for Liverpool City Region Mayor, but he had to withdraw due to his health deteriorating.”

Andy went to Oxton St Saviours Primary School and Wirral Grammar School for Boys before going to Sheffield for a degree and Durham for academic research.

He has been a Liberal Democrat councillor for Oxton since May 2019, and he and his fiancée had also co-founded a pasta-making business.

Andy spent his whole life outside of politics playing field hockey until a hip replacement caused him to retire early.

He was a frequent at Anfield, cheering on Liverpool FC, and he also appreciated the theatre and movies, particularly Alfred Hitchcock’s work.

Members of the ward’s Liberal Democrat party also paid tribute to the 36-year-old.

“Andy had been experiencing spells of,” said Councillor Stuart Kelly.

