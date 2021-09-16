With his Champions League victory over Milan, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson emulated a club legend.

After his match-winning performance against Milan, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson “reminds” Peter Crouch of his ex-Reds teammate and club star Steven Gerrard.

In front of a raucous Anfield crowd on Wednesday night, Henderson scored his first Champions League goal in seven years to complete a stunning comeback win over AC Milan.

It had been a difficult encounter for the Reds, who failed to capitalise on their early dominance after grabbing the lead thanks to a Fikayo Tomori own goal and then seeing a penalty saved by Mo Salah.

And the hosts were dealt a cruel blow minutes before the interval, as Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz both scored in the space of two minutes for the visitors.

Salah finally grabbed his goal in the second half, slotting home a lovely Divock Origi ball.

And it was captain Henderson who scored the game-winning goal with a stunning low shot into the bottom corner.

Following the goal, BT Sport pundits Crouch and Rio Ferdinand lauded Liverpool’s talisman for his outstanding performance.

When asked if the goal reminded him of his old teammate Gerrard, Crouch replied, “It absolutely does.” We’ve seen a certain Steve Gerrard a number of times.

“It’s so much like him, how he’s kept it on top of it on a European night, it’s a beautiful technique. It’s incredibly difficult to do a half-volley like that on the laces.”

Rio Ferdinand, a fellow BT Sport analyst, felt that Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard had shown a lot of quality in the goal.

“He’s someone who leads by example,” he remarked. He doesn’t score a lot, but he motivates the team and provides direction and tranquility when they need it. He’s the one they turn to, and tonight he scored a fantastic goal.”

Liverpool takes an early lead in Group B when Atletico Madrid and Porto drew 0-0 in Spain, with Atletico’s Chancel Mbemba receiving a red card late in the game.