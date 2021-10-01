With his admittance of a “successful signing,” Andros Townsend sets a goal and assist aim for Everton.

Andros Townsend has stated that he wants to reach double figures in goals and assists for Everton this season.

The 30-year-old has had a fantastic start to his career with the club, scoring four goals and assisting three teammates.

Injuries to crucial players like Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in recent weeks have forced Townsend to step up his game, which he has done well.

The midfielder has now matched his record from his two last seasons at former club Crystal Palace with two Premier League goals, and thinks this is just the start of a prolific season.

“I started this season by putting up stats that reflect my ability,” Townsend said.

“Scoring four goals and assisting on three others is a respectable performance in anyone’s book. However, we’re only talking about a few weeks.

“A successful signing isn’t defined by seven games. This season, I aim to reach double figures in both goals and assists — and I have a boss who is never content.

“I can shoot with both feet and have the ability to generate goals and assists on a continuous basis.

“I’ve already scored a couple of tap-ins and a penalty this season, and I’m looking forward to realizing my full potential with Everton.

“If I follow the manager’s instructions and play in the positions where he wants his winger, I’ll get on the end of more crosses and score more scrappy goals.”

Rafael Benitez, Everton’s manager, appears to have gotten the best out of Townsend, with whom he previously worked at Newcastle United for a brief while.

The Blues’ manager, like Demarai Gray, is pushing the ex-Magpies midfielder to fulfill his full potential and reaping the benefits of his strong leadership abilities.

Townsend enjoys working for Benitez and has described his bond with the Spaniard as a “marriage made in heaven.”

In his evertonfc.com essay, the Blues’ summer recruit noted, “Rafa demands the very best.”

“I adore that kind of man-management strategy.

“I want to get better every day, and he enjoys helping players get better, so it’s a marriage made in heaven.”