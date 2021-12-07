With high winds and the threat of ‘catastrophic flooding,’ the ‘Kona Low’ blankets Hawaii.

According to The Associated Press, the “Kona low” system currently affecting Hawaii has officials warning of probable damage from high winds and possibly flash flooding, which the National Weather Service has described as “catastrophic.”

The Kona low is a type of low-pressure system that originates in the winter months around Hawaii. Robert Ballard, the National Weather Service’s scientific and operations officer in Hawaii, said the systems have specific characteristics that set them apart from similar meteorological systems in other areas.

“A large amount of tropical moisture is brought up from equatorial regions, as we have seen. Because Kona lows move slowly, they can retain heavy rain and thundershowers concentrated in one place for an extended period of time, as well as bring fairly strong to damaging winds “According to Ballard.

On the Hawaiian island of Maui, power outages and floods have been recorded, with some regions receiving over a foot of rain.

For the next two days, the National Weather Service predicts flash flooding, landslides, extremely strong gusts, and lightning strikes on all islands in the vicinity.

For the first time since 2018, a blizzard warning was issued for Mauna Kea, the state’s highest point on the Big Island, which sits just shy of 14,000 feet, according to the Associated Press.

Wind gusts as high as 90 miles per hour were recorded at the peak, with gusts as high as 50 miles per hour in places closer to sea level.

Power lines and trees have already been damaged across the state, and partially flooded highways are expected to worsen in the next days, depending on how long the Kona low lasts.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Governor David Ige issued a statement saying, “Now is the time to make sure you have an emergency plan in place and supplies available should you need to evacuate due to rising water.”

Mayor Mitch Roth of the Big Island issued a state of emergency on Sunday due to the possibility of heavy rain.

Officials on Oahu opened four shelters in advance of the storm on Sunday night.

The storm is expected to hit Oahu and Kauai on Monday and Tuesday. However, in the case of Maui and the Big Island,