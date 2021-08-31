With hidden skill, the Corrie star gives co-stars goosebumps.

Daniel Brocklebank of Coronation Street wowed his co-stars and fans when he posted a video of himself singing on social media.

Daniel, who portrays Billy Mayhew in the ITV serial, performed a cover of American musician and actor Ben Platt’s Grow As We Go.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the 41-year-old posted the four-minute video to his Instagram page, in which he sang out the melancholy ballad in his home room while playing along on the piano.

As she enjoys her break, Corrie fans joke about where the star should actually be.

He merely labeled the post with the song title, allowing the music to speak for itself.

However, the compliments poured in.

“Beautiful!” exclaimed Emmerdale actor Simon Lennon. “I really like this song.”

“Oh babe,” Catherine Tyldsley, a former Corrie star, wrote alongside a stream of love heart eye emojis.

“Goosebumps,” claimed Samia Longchambon, who plays Maira Windass on Corrie. Dan, you’re incredible.”

Tina O’Brien, who plays Sarah Barlow, added, “Amazing Dan.”

“Oh Dan.. this is beautifulâ€ so so good my talented friend,” Hayley Tamaddon, who starred in Emmerdale and Corrie, added.

Dan’s followers were astounded as well.

“Wow, what a wonderful voice,” one person exclaimed. The Vicar should begin directing a choir. I’d like to hear you sing some more.”

“WOW!” exclaimed another. That was a complete surprise to me. I’m hungry for more.”

“Oh WOW,” remarked a third. “It’s stunning.”

“WOW, who knew,” exclaimed a fourth. It’s simply stunning.”

While Dan is most remembered for his role as vicar Billy, he has also had a successful Hollywood career.

He starred alongside Meryl Streep in The Hours, Imelda Staunton and Tom Wilkinson in Another Life, and Sam Neill and Helena Bonham Carter in Merlin.