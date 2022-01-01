With her greeting to supporters for 2021, Stacey Solomon falls down in tears.

After looking back at her recollections from 2021, Stacey Solomon stated she was “in tears.”

The TV personality said she tried to make a montage of her favorite memories from this year on her Instagram story, but it was “10 minutes lengthy.”

The mother-of-four shared several photos from 2021, including getting their Dachshund Peanut, refurbishing their ‘Pickle Cottage,’ and welcoming Rose Opal Solomon Esmè Swash, her partner Joe Swash’s kid.

On New Year’s Day, ‘adorable’ Kyran gave birth to his first child in Liverpool.

It added in a caption: “I tried to make a montage, but it ended up being 10 minutes lengthy. As a result, I went with this.

“I’m having a hard time deciding what to do with all of these images.