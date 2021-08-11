With Gini Wijnaldum’s admittance, Saul Niguez delivered a message to Liverpool.

Liverpool have been advised not to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez by Steve McManaman.

The Reds have been connected with a number of prospective new midfielders recently, with Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa being one of them.

Earlier this summer, reports stated that Liverpool, Manchester United, and Barcelona were all interested in signing Saul, but no deal has been struck.

Despite calls for a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, former Liverpool midfielder McManaman believes Jurgen Klopp has a well-stocked midfield.

While the now-BT Sport analyst believes Saul is a terrific player, he believes he would not be an upgrade over what Liverpool already has in that area of the ground.

In his column for Horseracing.net, McManaman stated, “I’m not really upset about that move if I’m being honest, albeit he is a really good center midfielder.”

“Everyone is obsessed with finding a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, but Liverpool has a surplus of midfielders. All you need is for them to stay in shape.

“They have Henderson, Thiago, and Fabinho on their team. They also have Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Milner, Jones, and the youngsters wanting to make an impact. As a result, a central midfielder isn’t a top priority.

“Don’t get me wrong: I think Saul is an outstanding player. I saw him play against Liverpool a few seasons back when Atletico Madrid knocked them out of the Champions League.

“However, would I describe him as a superstar midfielder based on what I saw? Most likely not.

“He’s on par with what Liverpool already has, but not quite as good.

“I wouldn’t be singing from the rooftops if he came in tomorrow, since Liverpool is already well-equipped in central midfield.”