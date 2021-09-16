With Gavin Newsom’s recall victory, California’s political standing among Democrats has improved significantly.

On Sept. 14, 2021, California Governor Gavin Newsom emerged as the big winner in a recall election, receiving a large majority of the vote. While most people were focused on the outcome, another significant movement was taking place: California’s growing influence in national Democratic politics.

“This is not hyperbole: The eyes of the nation are on California… the decision you’re about to make isn’t only going to have a major impact on California,” President Joe Biden told a welcoming audience as he campaigned for Newsom a day before the election ended. It will reverberate across the country. And, to be honest, it isn’t a joke all over the world.”

I’m not sure how widespread the impact will be. However, as a long-time observer of California politics, I am startled by the state’s growing significance in national Democratic politics. It’s a significant shift.

For many years, California was regarded as a minor player in the Democratic Party, behind finely divided “swing states” in the Midwest, where campaign strategists diced and spliced voting preferences. California, on the other hand, is increasingly recognized as a political barometer for the party in its own right, rather than just an ATM for visiting national candidates seeking campaign donations.

This shift means Democrats are rediscovering a strategy that Republicans used from the 1960s through the 2000s: they can use California to launch political movements and ideas that, if successful, will spread across the country.

Despite the state’s low electoral prospects now, California, particularly the Greater Los Angeles region, was critical to the GOP consolidating national dominance.

Prop 14, which reversed a fair housing ordinance in 1964, Prop 13, which sparked the national tax revolt in 1978, and Prop 187, which reframed the GOP as anti-immigrant in 1994, became emblems of the white backlash that shaped modern Republican politics. Southern California Republicans were the driving force behind these bills.

Republican governors, senators, and even presidents have all come from the region.

Richard Nixon, a member of the House of Representatives who later became a senator, and Ronald Reagan, a two-term governor, each won four presidential terms. Pete Wilson, a former U.S. senator, and George Deukmejian both won the same number of governorships.

Changes in California's demographics, include an increase in the number of Latino and Asian American voters.