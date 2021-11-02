With fewer houses changing hands, the ‘logjam’ in house sales is breaking apart.

According to a property website, some 550,000 properties in the United Kingdom are in the process of being sold.

This is fewer than the 700,000 properties that changed hands in June, when homebuyers rushed to take advantage of the biggest savings offered by the stamp duty holiday, which began in July and lasted in October.

According to Rightmove, there are signs that the “logjam” is beginning to clear, with the average time from an agreed sale to a finalized purchase reducing from 154 days in July to 127 days in October. According to the website, nearly 1.5 million homes will have been sold in the UK by the end of the year, the greatest amount of home sales since 2007.

This would be the most house sales since 2007, with a 47 percent increase over 2020 and a 31 percent increase over 2019.

“The good news is that customers moving house right now should see faster conveyancing timeframes than earlier in the year,” said Tim Bannister, director of property data at Rightmove.

“There will very certainly be a conveyancing rush in December among those who are keen to spend the holidays in their new house.”

“The number of home sales in a year has been fairly stable between 1.1 million and 1.2 million since 2014, but the pandemic’s effects have disrupted that level this year, and we’re likely to end up with the largest number of sales in a single year since 2007.”

“More individuals are relocating, more are moving to larger homes, and many are taking advantage of the stamp duty exemptions.

“Demand is still unusually robust for this time of year, and sales are up on this time last year, and it appears that there’s a new group of people in the market,” says the author.