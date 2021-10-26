With festive cuisine, beverages, shopping, and rides, the Christmas market returns to the city center.

The holiday market in Liverpool’s city center will reopen this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the epidemic.

From November 12 to December 23, the Christmas market will be open every day, with about 40 stalls and seasonal rides changing St John’s Gardens, William Brown Street, and the North Entrance of St George’s Hall.

Visitors will be able to purchase bespoke decorations, glass baubles, photo prints, and jewelry as gifts for loved ones at the market this Christmas.

This Christmas, a spectacular tractor convoy will return to Liverpool.

The market will also feature a range of food and drink stalls, including Yorkshire pudding wraps, German sausages, dipped pretzels, and crepes.

With the return of the legendary Windmill, Tepee tent, Barrel Bar, and Alpine Lodge with its karaoke cable cars, there will be plenty of festive drinks available.

The Bavarian pub, which will open in 2021, will serve German beers and hot cider to customers.

A visit to Santa’s village will provide children with festive thrills such as a huge wheel and a giant snow slide.

The event, which is organized by Liverpool City Council’s Culture Liverpool team, will also feature live music throughout the holiday season at the market. If you’re a local musician interested in participating, contact [email protected]

From November 12 to December 23, Liverpool’s Christmas market will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays.