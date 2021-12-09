With fake teeth and a new nose, Sheridan Smith is unrecognizable in his new role.

Sheridan Smith is known for performing a variety of parts that have seen her vary up her appearance, but she’s never looked so different.

To prepare for her most recent part, the actress had to spend three hours a day in the makeup chair.

In this year’s Sky fairytale, Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After, Sheridan plays a witch.

David Walliams, who plays the Troll and also starred opposite Sheridan in last year’s Jack and the Beanstalk, co-wrote the film.

The family film also stars Sophie Thompson and Mark Addy.

Sheridan said in an interview with OK! magazine: “Make-up took three hours.

“Every morning at 4 a.m., I called to get witch-ified. There was a false nose and something called Wrinkle Stimple on the table. They smeared latex all over your body.

Instagram

“They pressure you, and your face changes. It’s fantastic, with the large bags and the phony fangs. It could be any actress from anywhere in the planet.” On his Instagram page, David Walliams gave a sneak glimpse of the feature.

David appears to be a troll in the photo, while Sheridan has fake teeth and a prosthetic nose, as well as a greyed and matted wig and dirty fingernails.

David captioned the photo, saying: “@skytv @sheridansmithster @skytv @skytv @skytv @skytv @skytv @skytv AFTER EVER AFTER this Christmas, HANSEL & GRETEL.” The pair’s fans were eager to respond.

“A truly cute couple!” said poulson65, adding a cry-laughing emoji.

“Must confess, I prefer without make-up!” said pearl.b1.

“Wow, unrecognisable,” commented bonniesdolls.