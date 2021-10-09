With Everton’s comeback, Allan has just given James Rodriguez a lesson.

Carlo Ancelotti’s first – and only – summer transfer window as Everton manager saw him buy two players he’d previously worked with, but while James Rodriguez’s days seemed doomed from the minute the Italian left, Allan has continued to improve.

From the outset of Ancelotti’s reign at Goodison Park, Allan’s name was connected with a move to the Blues.

When he ultimately signed on September 5 last year, after months of speculation, he mentioned his former Napoli boss as “The Professor” as one of the primary considerations in his decision.

While the now-Real Madrid coach was clearly instrumental in getting Allan to Everton, the manager’s abrupt and premature departure, which was disclosed on June 1, has had no impact on his Blues career.

In fact, the reverse has proven true.

In comparison, after Ancelotti’s desertion, James was surrounded by a circus.

Everton’s devotion to the club was already being questioned at the close of last season, when his management permitted him to fly to Colombia – social media photos of him relaxing on a fancy plane didn’t help – while the club was still fighting a lost struggle to win a spot in Europe.

The fact that the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner was left out of his country’s Copa America roster owing to fitness concerns just added to his misery, and he would never wear the royal blue jersey again in a competitive match.

In pre-season, James would go through the motions, returning to Finch Farm on the first day and posing for a photo with a little fan at the gate.

He’d play in friendlies against Accrington Stanley, Blackburn Rovers, and Manchester United, as well as the club’s Florida Cup tour, when he faced countrymen Millionarios and Mexicans UNAM Pumas, but he was never selected for the actual thing.

With the 30-year-daily old’s comments about his uncertain future on his Twitch channel, several supporters speculated that new manager Rafa Benitez was purposefully ignoring him.

