With eerie Halloween clothes for you and your dog, Boohoo lives up to its name.

Halloween is approaching, and as you might expect from a company with the word “Boo!” in its name, fast fashion store Boohoo has lots of costume options. This year, however, pets can join in the fun with their own (quite large) portion of Boohoo’s Halloween collection.

There’s plenty here for everybody who wants to match their Halloween attire with a furry pet, from more classic skeletons and spiders to an iconic remake of chick flick star Elle Woods from Legally Blonde. And, with Boohoo presently offering a 20% off site-wide sale, now is the best opportunity to get a bargain and add some spice to your pumpkin season. Furthermore, all of the pet costumes are available in a variety of sizes, so whether you have a chihuahua or an old English sheepdog, you’ll be able to share a look.

Spiders that are creepy

If you’re not sure if you want to leave the house on Halloween, this comfy knitted bralet, shorts, and cardigan loungewear set (£23) is a great option, and it matches the Halloween pet spider costume (£9) perfectly.

Elle Woods is a model and actress.

With this Legally Blonde-inspired look, think pink. The faux leather pink blazer is presently £18.75, with the matching skirt costing an additional £13.50. The pink dog jumper, on the other hand, is £11.25 and completes the look.

Crew of skeletons

With or without your dog, this comfortable skeleton knitted jumper dress is a deal at £14.40, but if you want to see double, the doggy version is an additional £8.

Boohoo’s Halloween collection is officially available, and it’s full of goodies rather than tricks.