With easy tactics, a shopper saves ‘thousands’ at retailers such as Sainsbury’s, M&S, Waitrose, and Tesco.

A shopper who has saved ‘thousands of pounds’ at supermarkets such as Sainsbury’s, M&S, Waitrose, and Tesco has revealed her shopping tips.

Taylor Brooke, 43, always gets the best deal on food by looking for yellow sticker deals, buying in bulk from wholesalers, and using apps like Too Good To Go.

According to money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk, Taylor, who hails from the north west, is generous with her hauls, sharing affordable birthday cakes with local families who can’t afford to buy them.

Taylor has even earned £5,000 for various organisations by putting together food hampers and prizes using the products she bulk buys. According to LatestDeals.co.uk, she said: “I’ve been using Too Good To Go since the beginning of lockdown, and it’s a fantastic app.

“I use the app at least six times a week, if not more. I distribute the products to all of my pals and am known for putting together food boxes and delivering them to friends. My buddies constantly leave my place with some form of food bag.

“On the app, you can see what’s available on a daily basis, from fresh bread to shops and eateries that deliver meals.

“Most establishments provide five garbage bags each day at predetermined intervals, usually around the time they close.

“The shop will be paid a price that pays a pound or so to Too Good To Go as an admin fee, so some businesses might charge £5 for £15 worth of stuff, but you normally get much more.

“When the time for collection has passed, the store will normally re-advertise more bags for the next day based on what they believe will be available. If they don’t have the bags, they have the option to cancel them.

“When you book your luggage, you pay for it right away with a credit card or PayPal. It then saves to your Too Good To Go app and provides shop information.

“You go to the shop using your phone, click on order, and swipe it to.”

