With DIY abilities, an influencer saves £10,000 on a ‘hotel styled’ bathroom.

By renovating it oneself, an influencer was able to save £10,000 on the bathroom of her dreams.

Chloe Watton and her partner Aaron took on the project earlier this year with the goal of creating a lovely place while conserving money.

Chloe bought the miners’ house in 1880 when she was 24 years old, knowing it “was a diamond waiting to be polished up.”

Chloe works full-time, but her flair for design has allowed her to dabble in interior design. Despite her dislike for the term “influencer,” she has amassed a loyal following of over 30,000 followers on her Instagram account, @thegreybuild.

She explained how she upgraded her bathroom to Big Bathroom Shop.

Chloe said why she chose the old miners’ cottage: “I fell in love with the cottage just before it went up for auction. The huge open hallway has a welcoming feel to it, and it was a hidden gem just waiting to be discovered.

“I believed this house needed an expansion, and despite not knowing if it was possible, we went for it, and Aaron DIY built our two-story extension while furloughed.”

The couple had a definite idea of what they wanted in the bathroom. Chloe went on to say: “It took months of planning, and I drew inspiration from hotels I’d visited or seen online. Then Pinterest became, and continues to be, my best friend.

“I save photographs that inspire me, then analyze commonalities among them to determine which characteristics are most important, and then I get to hand draw my ideas on my iPad before utilizing computer aided design to put it all together.”

By doing the significant modifications themselves, Chloe and Aaron believe they have saved roughly £10,000.

She stated, ” “We’ve done everything so far, even constructing a two-story addition, so this made sense to us. We had the time, talents, and expertise to go for it, so we figured why not?

“After adding up the typical labor expenditures, we estimate that we saved around $10,000. Our bathroom was devoid of noise.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”