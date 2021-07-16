With discounts from eBay, B&M, and Home Bargains, a mother of three fully changes four bedrooms.

Using discounts from eBay, B&M, and Home Bargains, a mother of three was able to change many bedrooms in her home on a shoestring budget.

Although redecorating bedrooms can be costly, the savvy mother was able to accomplish four makeovers for herself and her children for less than £1,500.

Lewis, 11, Maisie, nine, and Hugo, one, are the children of Emily Watson, a 29-year-old housekeeper from Harrogate, North Yorkshire. She opted to tackle four projects: a new bedroom for herself, a new space for Lewis, and a room conversion into two smaller rooms for Maisie and Hugo.

Mum was chastised for not informing her family about her pregnancy until after the baby was born.

Speaking to the group of money savers Emily told LatestDeals.co.uk, “I got my ideas from gathering inspiration from home budget Instagram pages.” They showed me where to find inexpensive furniture and how to use Frenchic paint to upcycle old pieces. I was able to personalize my home by using items I had accumulated throughout time.

“When we moved into a three-bedroom house, we decided to cut the third bedroom in the back in half to give my one-year-old and nine-year-old children their own area. Our youngest has access to his room from ours, giving them both privacy.”

Emily developed her themes after conducting her design study. Her room would be a stylish grey and white environment, whereas Lewis, the eldest boy, would have a gamer-themed room. The house’s third and final bedroom would have two designs: Maisie would have a flowery polka dot color scheme, while Hugo would have jungle decor.

Emily was mindful she didn’t want to spend too much on the projects.

“I wanted to model my bedroom using some Instagram homes as inspiration,” she explained. However, if I bought everything on the list, they weren’t in my budget. Instead, I attempted to reproduce the aesthetic with items from Facebook Marketplace, B&M, and Home Bargains.

“I wanted to keep my two eldest children’s bedrooms looking mature so that the makeovers would last. I also drew inspiration from Instagram homes for these. My youngest, on the other hand, has always done so. The summary comes to a close.