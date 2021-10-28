With discounts from B&M and Home Bargains, savvy mother improves ‘ugly, awful’ porch.

With discounts from B&M, Home Bargains, and The Range, a savvy mother of two has entirely renovated her “nasty” front porch.

Simone Fennelly, 35, is the mother of two children, ages 10 and 7, and was “fed up” with her “nasty” and “awful” porch, so she resolved to do something about it.

Simone, an Essex resident, told the money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk: “As I walked out the door, I was tired of seeing cobwebs and dingy old white PVC paneling. Because we have a stone paved road in front of our house, I thought it would be wonderful to have some green all year.

Mum is’shocked’ when her neighbor allows her daughter to play in her yard “It was just ugliness, nastiness, and spidery. Spiders, trash, and exposed brick were all I could see whenever I went out front. ‘Why not give it a try?’ I thought after seeing trellises used to make a place appear nicer.” Simone, who goes by the handle fenn.fam on Instagram, got the majority of her goods from B&M, Home Bargains, and The Range.

She went on to say: “B&M Home Stores was my first destination, where I purchased the trellis for £20. I also purchased the artificial trees, which cost £30 each, in the garden department.

“Next, I went to Home Bargains and bought the planter for £9.99 and the artificial grass for £24.99 (I only needed one roll). Finally, I purchased artificial flowers from The Range for £4.99 per bunch and command hooks for £3.45 per packet.” The first step was to thoroughly clean the space. Simone and her daughter started to work with an old-fashioned bucket of water and some sponges, using a stepping stool to reach the high corners. A spray bottle and a cloth were also used to thoroughly clean all of the nooks and crannies.

The artificial grass and artificial ivy leaf trellis were then hauled out. They inserted the command hooks and held the trellis in place after measuring it up.

Simone expressed herself as follows: “The trellis hooked well in place and didn’t require any permanent fixing.

“I then cut the artificial grass to size and used some duct tape to hold it in place.”

