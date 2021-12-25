With deals from Aldi, B&M, Primark, Dunelm, and Ikea, an old motorhome may be transformed.

Due to the epidemic, staycations have grown in popularity in recent years, and one DIY-savvy couple took advantage of the repeated lockdowns to repair their own caravan, which they now use for holidaying around the UK.

Candice Elrod, a 35-year-old security officer from Newcastle upon Tyne, and her fiancé, Darren Francis, paid £800 for a caravan.

The old caravan, on the other hand, was in severe need of updating, so the pair started about renovating it with materials from high-street stores such as Aldi, B&M, Dunelm, Primark, B&Q, and Home Bargains.

Candice told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk: “We’ve always loved to travel, but it got impossible with lockdown.” We decided to look into acquiring a caravan after seeing a few caravan restorations on social media.