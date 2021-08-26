With COVID-19, an anti-vaccination lawyer for Capitol rioters is now on the ventilator.

John Pierce, an anti-vaccination activist and lawyer who represents persons accused of taking part in the January 6 Capitol riots, has contracted COVID-19 and is on a ventilator, according to reports.

Pierce’s colleague Ryan Marshall told the judge at a Wednesday court hearing for Capitol riot suspect Shane Jenkins, “Mr. Pierce is in the hospital, we believe, with COVID-19, on a ventilator, non-responsive,” according to The Independent.

Pierce has spoken out against the COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates in the past.

“The entire 82nd Airborne couldn’t make me receive an experimental government vaccine inserted in my arm,” Pierce tweeted on August 17.

“This whole thing is simply beyond ludicrous at this point,” he tweeted on July 28. Remove your mask and go about your business. We are the United States of America. I can’t believe I have to say this. Tell your Congressman to man up and make war on the [Chinese Community Party] if you want to do something about COVID.

He described the Army vaccine mandate as “a final-phase designed-purge of Patriotic Americans from the Army” on July 4.

“At this point, prepare for anything and everything,” he added. This is more profound than anything I could have imagined even a few months ago. No one, least of all the military, should be getting any of these vaccines.”

“I strongly believe anyone who trusts the government to shoot some vague, unknown ‘vaccine’ in their arm for a virus with origins in a CCP biological weapons facility is taking a very significant risk,” Pierce tweeted on March 23.

Pierce acted as a temporary lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old accused of killing two men and injuring a third during an uprising in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in late August. A financial conflict led to Pierce’s dismissal as Rittenhouse’s attorney.

He is representing at least 17 clients who are suspected of taking part in the Capitol disturbances on January 6. Pierce described riot arrestees as “patriotic Americans being wrongly arrested” in a tweet on January 9.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to reverse the 2020 election results. During the insurgency, five people died and approximately 140 police personnel were injured. A shattered spine, a missing eye, missing fingers, brain damage, and many cases of PTSD are among the police injuries. There are four Capitol Police officers. This is a condensed version of the information.