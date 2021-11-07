With charges of a ‘pay for access’ mentality in the Tory party, Labour keeps the pressure on Boris Johnson.

As the fallout from the Owen Paterson affair deepens, Boris Johnson’s government is facing new sleaze claims.

Following allegations that a number of donors who donate the Conservatives £3 million and act as the Conservative treasurer have been put forward for seats in the Lords, Labour said there was a “cash for access mentality” in the Tory party.

And, in a letter to the committee that examines peerage nominations, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer argues that Mr Paterson, a former Cabinet minister, should not be granted a peerage if Downing Street endorses him for one.

Sir Keir will attempt to exploit an appearance on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show today (Sunday) to intensify pressure on the Prime Minister, having been kept away from Westminster while the row unfolded due to coronavirus self-isolation.

In reaction to a Sunday Times story concerning Conservative treasurers securing seats in the Lords, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner called Mr Johnson’s party “corrupt, dirty, sleazy, and on the take.”

According to the newspaper, all 16 of the party’s principal treasurers have been awarded a seat in the Lords in the last two decades, with the exception of the most recent, who stepped down two months ago after donating £3.8 million.

The appointment of Lord Cruddas, who took his seat after Mr Johnson rejected the House of Lords Appointment Commission’s recommendation that he not be granted a peerage, was the most contentious.

“The truth is the entire political elite knows this happens and they do nothing about it,” an ex-party chairman told the publication. “Once you pay your £3 million, you get your peerage,” says one line. “We do not feel that wealthy business persons and philanthropists who give to political causes and parties should be banned from sitting in the legislature,” a Conservative Party spokesman stated. Mr Paterson, who resigned as an MP on Thursday after being suspended for “egregious” lobbying rules violations, has sparked considerable speculation in Westminster that he could be in line for a peerage.

Sir Keir wrote to Lord Bew, chairman of the House of Lords Appointments Commission, saying that such a move would “undermine faith in Parliament’s probity.”

