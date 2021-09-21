With chainsaw in hand, a drunk gardener waited outside a neighbor’s house.

A chainsaw was lit outside their home by an intoxicated landscape gardener who “snapped” following a fight with his neighbors.

Lee Brady, 48, of Cockshead Road, Gateacre, did not attack anyone with it, according to the court, and his actions were only discovered when he called the police and made false charges.

Brady called the police on August 8 last year, alleging he had an argument with his neighbors, according to prosecutor Joshua Sanderson-Kirk. They had threatened to kill him, he claimed, and had used weapons and threatened him with a dog.

Officers arrived at his home and discovered him was inebriated, with bottles of beer and vodka strewn around his apartment.

Other neighbours in the complex were questioned, and one, who did not want to be identified, reported of an argument between Brady and others in the communal area, after which he was spotted leaving his flat and the sound of a chainsaw racing down the corridor.

There was no trace of damage or injury, according to Mr Sanderson-Kirk, and when police returned to speak with Brady, he indicated his chainsaw was in the other room. It was discovered to be warm to the touch, indicating that it had been used recently.

“When he was detained and taken into detention, he answered, ‘Don’t drink kids,’” Mr Sanderson-Kirk said.

He stated that he had activated it “because he was enraged.” He expressed contrition and admitted that he had made a mistake.”

Brady has a landscape garden firm and earns £35,000 per year, according to his lawyer, Brendan Carville. He had stopped drinking for a long time, but when his father died lately, he relapsed due to the emotional burden of the loss.

“Brady said he was cutting down an apple tree in the garden of his ground-floor flat with the chain saw he uses at work,” he told the court.

“He reacted because the flat upstairs was being utilized by a group of boisterous young people who were stacking bins outside his front door.”

