With celebrity friends, Holly Willoughby enjoys a boozy train lunch.

Holly Willoughby has uploaded several photos of herself and her famous friends enjoying a boozy lunch.

The This Morning presenter was joined by Emma Bunton, Nicole Appleton, and Christine Lampard as she began her Christmas celebrations early.

As they smiled at the camera, the group of women donned matching Wylde Moon necklaces from Holly’s new business.

The buddies all boarded a British Pullman train, a luxurious private train that travels around Britain during the day and on weekends.

Holly coined the phrase “”Beautiful day with my beautiful girls….the real life Polar Express,” she captioned the photo. Polar Express in real life. #demetz @ruby1kid @emmaleebunton @shishib Thank you, @belmondbritishpullman and @kate lawton_.” Spice Girl Emma also uploaded a photo from the vacation on Instagram, captioning it: “My Christmas has gotten off to the best possible start!! Every year, I look forward to taking this train trip with my lovely girls @ruby1kid @shishib @hollywilloughby #demetz thank you @belmondbritishpullman and @kate lawton_ who are still singing Christmas music!!” Holly also uploaded a photo of the girls inside the train, sipping champagne and wearing paper Christmas hats as they proudly displayed their new necklaces with smiles on their faces.

The 40-year-old has started her own premium lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon, and has collaborated on a 12-piece glittering line with Kirstie Le Marque.

Holly’s ‘Love You to the Moon & Back’ collection, which debuted on November 4, includes a selection of hand-picked items that all pay homage to the moon.

The three pairs of earrings, two bracelets, and seven necklaces in the collection start at £100 and run all the way up to £495.