With Care UK, you may enjoy comfort, choice, and a fantastic lifestyle.

Moving into a care home, according to Care UK, is just another phase of life, and a fantastic opportunity to have a fantastic lifestyle doing the things you enjoy, trying new things, and meeting new friends.

Paisley Court’s highly trained and experienced personnel assist your loved one in making the most of each day. They learn everything there is to know about them so that they can personalize every element of their care and lifestyle to their specific requirements, interests, and preferences.

Paisley Court is dedicated about giving you as much independence, choice, and dignity as possible. Your loved one can select how they want to spend their day, whether it’s performing chores around the house or joining a group. Our Lifestyle teams also plan a wide range of enjoyable activities and events, ranging from baking to arts and crafts to mild exercise and live music.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the day-to-day operations of the home, including picking the décor, activities, and even the new team members we hire. Residents’ demands are also fulfilled in the residences, whether it’s ordering takeout fish and chips or taking a ride in a Rolls Royce. Your loved one can take on as much or as little responsibility as they like.

The care homes provide all of the amenities of home, as well as much more. Hair salons and movies can be found in some residences, while taverns, stores, and cafés can be found in others. There are inviting lounges and large bedrooms. There may also be a pet dog or cat to look after, as in any family household. One of the houses even has a little farm on the property!

The teams assist your loved one in maintaining contact with friends and family as well as establishing and maintaining new relationships in the community, such as with schools, nurseries, charities, and places of worship.

Paisley Court is located at 38 Gemini Drive, Dovecot, Liverpool L14 9LT and can be reached by phone at +44 (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0)