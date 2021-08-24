With Cam Newton out, Mac Jones has a chance to take over as the Patriots’ starting quarterback.

Mac Jones could benefit from Cam Newton’s bad week.

With Newton out of the New England Patriots lineup while undergoing COVID-19 protocols, the Patriots rookie quarterback could have a chance to start against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

Newton will miss practice until Thursday, according to the Patriots, owing to “a misunderstanding of tests conducted away from NFL facilities.” Newton left the Patriots on Saturday for a team-approved medical appointment, and while he tested negative for coronavirus, he is still subject to NFL-NFLPA quarantine.

According to Mike Giardi of the NFL Network, Newton is susceptible to the quarantine since he is unvaccinated, and Patriots brass is reportedly “frustrated” that he is in this situation. During his Tuesday press availability, Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to comment on the reported organizational dissatisfaction, citing the team’s statement.

Belichick remarked, “I don’t have anything to add to the statement.” “We’ve provided information, and that’s all I’ve got.”

However, Newton and Jones are embroiled in a battle for the starting quarterback role in New England, and when asked if this is a good opportunity for Jones, Belichick answered, “It is.”

Before Newton can return, Jones will oversee a combined practice against the New York Giants on Wednesday. Newton’s absence, according to Belichick, will set him back.

Of sure, said Belichick. “Why would you practice if you couldn’t get anything by doing so?”

Despite the availability of three extremely efficient vaccines in the United States, Belichick claimed that “every team is dealing with the same situation” with coronavirus treatments. According to the New York Daily News, one of the Patriots’ divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills, proved him right on Tuesday when five players, including vocal vaccination opponent Cole Beasley, were sent home after close contact with a team athletic trainer who tested positive for the virus.

Because they are unvaccinated, at least four of the five Bills players, including Beasley, will miss the mandatory five-day reentry period.

The wringing of hands over vaccines, as well as the reality that the NFL is still compelled to manage viral protocols despite widespread vaccination, has resulted in at least one unusual vaccine supporter. Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys’ outspoken owner and general manager, issued a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.