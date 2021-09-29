With Brazil’s acceptance, Roberto Firmino is ‘chilled’ at Diogo Jota’s competitiveness at Liverpool.

Liverpool trounced Porto 5-1 at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday night, with Roberto Firmino scoring his second goal of the season.

The Brazilian came on as a second-half substitute and scored twice in a matter of minutes to give Liverpool the victory.

Firmino has recently returned to the team after suffering a hamstring injury in the team’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea in August.

Apart from injuries, the Liverpool No. 9 is up against heavy competition for a starting spot as Diogo Jota continues to establish himself as a crucial player under Jurgen Klopp.

Firmino, on the other hand, is unconcerned about the problems posed by Jota’s impact on the team and goal-scoring form.

He told TNT Sports Brazil, “I’m chilled.” “Everyone who plays looks to give their all for Liverpool, and those who have been playing have done an outstanding job.

“That has to continue from everyone, with the goal of assisting the team in securing victories and assisting one another in forming a victorious team.”

So far this season, the two have the same number of goals in all competitions, albeit Jota has scored all three of his goals in the Premier League.

Firmino missed the last international break due to injury, but the club vs. country feud continues as the October internationals approach.

The 29-year-old was left out of the squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Colombia, and Uruguay, but he hopes to be called up in November.

Firmino went on to say, “It’s always a pleasure and honor to defend my country; I’m grateful to God for the opportunity to be a part of the national team, and I want to be in every call-up.”

“When I play for Liverpool, I always want to give it my all, to be fully fit, and the moment will come eventually,” he says.

“I’ll keep working hard so that the next time that opportunity presents itself, I’ll be ready.”