With Bake Off winner John Whaite, Strictly Come Dancing announces the first all-male combination.

Former Great British Bake Off champion John Whaite will compete on Strictly Come Dancing as one half of the show’s first all-male partnership, it was confirmed.

The chef, who is 33 years old, is the show’s fourth confirmed contender.

He follows in the footsteps of boxer Nicola Adams, who, alongside professional Katya Jones, was one half of the first female same-sex dance duet last year.

“I’m grateful, happy, and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family,” John remarked. I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy outfits since I was three years old, and I can’t wait to throw myself around the world’s most glamorous dance floor at full speed.

“What excites me even more is that I’ll be a part of the first all-male collaboration, which is a huge step forward in terms of representation and inclusivity.

“I hope whoever I’m paired with is up for a challenge because I want our routines to have a lot of great lifts!”

In 2012, John won the third series of The Great British Bake Off and now hosts a weekly cooking feature on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4.

He joins Tom Fletcher from McFly, Robert Webb from Peep Show, and TV host AJ Odudu on the already announced cast.

In place of Bruno Tonioli, professional dancer Anton Du Beke will join the judging panel for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing series, which will also feature four new professional dancers to put the celebs through their paces.

The exact date of the transmission has yet to be determined.