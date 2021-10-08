With Arnold Clark, you can work as a night shift technician.

Arnold Clark, Europe’s largest independent vehicle retailer, is looking for trained night shift mechanics to join its Liverpool department.

With a wide choice of benefits and chances for advancement, now could be the best moment to start your career with Arnold Clark.

Arnold Clark is Europe’s largest family-owned car dealership for a reason: they know their stuff.

Arnold Clark now sells over 300,000 cars a year in areas ranging from Elgin to Southampton, and does so by giving genuine value for money and exceptional customer care.

The company’s success is due to its talented employees, which is why it is committed to assisting them from the outset of their careers with Arnold Clark.

As an Arnold Clark technician, you’ll be able to work on a wide range of makes and models. This is the job for you if you have a passion for vehicles and want to learn about the latest automotive technologies.

You’ll take delight and satisfaction in not only carefully preparing customers’ cars for the road ahead, but also in completing a thorough job.

As a night shift technician with Arnold Clark, you can earn £17.50 per hour.

Flexible working hours, considerable employee discounts, tool coverage, sick pay, increased holiday packages, maternity and paternity packages, and access to health and wellbeing assistance through the online hub Space are all included in the company’s benefits package.

AXA will also provide private healthcare and Ben, an automobile charity, will assist you.

On top of that, it provides training and support to each employee in order to help them develop and expand their positions, as well as create interesting future chances.

Through the Technician Improvement program, you’ll be able to advance and earn more in your capacity as a technician.