With aplomb, Camila Cabello trolls Shawn Mendes’ amateur TikTok attempt.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes know how to make a relationship interesting: first and foremost? Your partner’s on-again, off-again troll. Cabello imitated her boyfriend’s TikTok from July 15 on Friday, and was quick to point out its errors.

Here’s the original TikTok video (it’s cute, but there are a few bloopers):

@shawnmendes Ive been trying to make a Tik tok for 2 hours ♬ original sound – Shawn

Cabello’s expert video troll is as follows:

“I have been attempting to make a TikTok for two hours,” Mendes wrote in the TikTok description, acknowledging his faults.

“Shawn, you are in your twenties and grew up on vine lmao,” one commenter joked, pointing out that Mendes grew up in the age of social media and video-sharing applications.

Another was baffled as to why, when the video ended, he simply stared at the camera: “WHY DID YOU STARE LIKE THAT AFTER LMAO.”

Another user said, “This man grew up on Vine but is unaware that video can be deleted.”

This is, however, a trolling-based collaboration. During the early days of the lockdown, Mendes and Cabello, who have been dating for almost two years, presented a livestream for Global Citizen and the World Health Organization.

During the livestream, the two talked about Harry Potter, and Cabello’s partner taunted her when she got confused about the names of some of the characters.

When she accidentally yelled “Luna Lovenangle,” Mendes mocked her, reminding her that the character’s surname is most obviously not that.

“I appreciate it, Luna Lovegood. It’s just the wrong word.”

Everything is done with a sense of humour.