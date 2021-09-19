With an Instagram post, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson mocks Andy Robertson.

Jordan Henderson criticized Andy Robertson, a Liverpool teammate, in a recent social media post.

On Saturday, the Reds captain helped Liverpool defeat Crystal Palace 3-0 at Anfield in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the season was maintained thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita.

Henderson captained Liverpool for the 200th time after being appointed captain, and he played 88 minutes before being replaced by Divock Origi.

Jurgen Klopp used Robertson as an unused replacement after resting the Reds left-back after a busy start to the season.

Henderson shared two videos recorded at a swimming pool on his Instagram account on Sunday, likely at the AXA Training Centre.

Henderson shared a video of himself next to the pool, with Robertson exiting in the background, and the Liverpool captain couldn’t help but respond.

Henderson replied, “Looks like you’ve got nothing on there, lad,” with the caption, “Not fancy wearing slips?”

To go with with the Red skipper’s joke, Robertson flexed and shouted at the camera in reaction to Henderson’s remark.