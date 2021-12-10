With an Erling Haaland remark, Liverpool star Jamie Carragher puts Gary Neville in his place.

After speculations surfaced that Erling Haaland could be leaving Borussia Dortmund this summer, Jamie Carragher suggested that Liverpool do not require him.

Mino Raiola, the agent for the in-demand striker, claimed that there is a ‘great likelihood’ that he will move this summer, before naming four clubs that he could join, with two notable teams missing from the list.

Raiola indicated that Liverpool and Manchester United will not be in the running to sign the 21-year-old.

Since joining Dortmund in January 2020, Haaland has scored 74 goals in 72 games, attracting interest from elite clubs across Europe.

In the build-up to tonight’s Friday night football match between Brentford and Watford, Sky Sports analysts Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville discussed Raiola’s comments.

Carragher also made a joke at the expense of Manchester United by claiming that Liverpool do not require the striker.

“His agent came out today and suggested four clubs that he could go to, but Manchester United was not mentioned,” he stated. Is Manchester City now the big dogs in Manchester, as he mentioned?” “We don’t need him,” Carragher said after Neville asked if Liverpool had been mentioned. Up front, you’ve got two 36-year-olds!” Both Haaland and Mbappe are expected to leave clubs in what could be a seismic summer in world football, according to the two.

“Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after,” Raiola said when asked when Haaland will depart Dortmund. However, there’s a good probability Erling will leave this summer. We’ll have to wait and see.

“He is capable of and willing to take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona, and City are among the major clubs he can visit.

“City has won the Premier League five times in the last few years, which is significantly more than United.

“When we moved to Dortmund, we all knew this was going to be the next step.”