With an enticing income, it’s a dream job to watch Netflix and nap all day.

A luxury bed firm is accepting applications for mattress testers, and you could earn £24,000 simply lying in bed and watching Netflix all day.

Crafted Beds, a bespoke firm, is looking for someone to test their mattresses, with the goal of ensuring that consumers get the greatest quality for utmost comfort.

According to the company, the lucky successful candidate would get to try out a new high-quality mattress every week.

For a whole working week, workers will spend 37.5 hours assessing how comfy each mattress is, determining its comfort while napping and watching Netflix.

Employees are simply required to submit a weekly written report on the quality of the mattress they are evaluating.

“We’re incredibly happy to establish this role since client happiness is extremely important to us,” said Brian Dillon, Marketing Manager at Crafted Beds.

“While we currently get positive feedback from our customers, we want to make sure that this trend continues, and hiring a mattress tester is part of that approach.” This position will be a valuable addition to the Crafted Beds team.” The full-time position pays £24k a year and is a home-based position, which means the mattress tester will receive the mattress of the week by mail.

To be considered, applicants must be based in the United Kingdom, be able to test the mattress without being disturbed, and have excellent written communication skills for the weekly mattress review form.

Before applying, candidates should visit the Crafted Beds website and do their homework, as the team is searching for someone who is invested in the company’s growth.

The application form can be found here.