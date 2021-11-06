With an appearance on Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie, country music queen Dolly Parton will reunite with her 9 to 5 co-stars.

Parton, 75, will appear in the seventh and final season of the show in an unspecified role.

“It’s finally happening: Dolly Parton will appear in the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie!!!” wrote Netflix on Twitter.

Fonda, 83, and Tomlin, 82, play two ladies who are drawn together when their husbands fall in love with one other in the film Grace and Frankie.

The two actresses acted alongside Dolly Parton in the 1980 comedy picture 9 to 5 as office staff who wish to avenge a dictatorial boss.

Parton has previously expressed interest in starring in Grace And Frankie.

“I’ve been trying to make Grace And Frankie for years,” she told ITV’s Lorraine in February. On 9 to 5, we worked so well together; it’s a crazy great program.

“We’ve been trying to get me into the schedule in some way.” So, once it’s safe for us to conduct a production, once they’re back, I’ll probably get around to it.” Grace And Frankie debuted in 2015 and was a critical success.

Season seven’s first four episodes are already accessible, but Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the remaining episodes.