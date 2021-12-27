With a’magnificent’ Liverpool admission, Thiago Alcantara makes Fabinho’s claim.

Fabinho’s performances for Liverpool this season have been hailed by Thiago Alcantara.

The Brazilian midfielder has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s side’s incredible season thus far, making 18 appearances as they continue to chase trophies on four fronts.

Due to long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez, Fabinho was forced to play as a centre-back at times last season.

Klopp’s side struggled in the league before rebounding to finish third, and the Reds missed his presence in midfield and the protection he gave for the back four.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is thriving this season with the Brazil international back in his favoured position.

Thiago praised Fabinho’s passing ability and importance to the Reds’ season thus far.

“He’s a world-class player who inspires us to try new things,” he said to Stadium Astro.

“Because we know we have a guy we can rely on if we fail to achieve it.”

“He will defend you, he will be there for you, and he is a fantastic ball player.”

Fabinho joined Liverpool in the summer of 2018 for £43.7 million from Monaco and has made 140 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and assisting eight times.