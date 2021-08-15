With affordable purchase from Home Bargains and Amazon, a woman fully transforms her yard into “paradise.”

A woman redesigned her landscape with savvy DIY tricks and Amazon and Home Deals bargains.

Everyone wants an outside living space where they can relax, but they don’t want to pay a lot of money for it.

Dianne Francis has done just that, transforming her once-messy back garden into a fashionable “little bit of heaven.”

“I got the idea to remodel my garden after browsing a Facebook page called Gardens On A Budget, where people were posting images of their gorgeous gardens,” the 56-year-old told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk.

“I liked the concept of purchasing a gazebo, but I was concerned that it would be too large for my backyard. I was delighted to discover a 2.5 metre one on Amazon for £200, complete with net curtains.”

Dianne had a large chore ahead of her after acquiring the gazebo: cleaning the space in her garden. She detailed how it had turned into a storage space for old doors, bicycles, and a sofa that she no longer required.

Dianne had revealed a patio complete with borders, ready for her next project, after clearing the space.

However, because she lives near the shore and the wind may be strong, the new gazebo would need to be modified further.

“My husband bolted three poles to the walls and screwed the fourth pole to a pavement block to anchor it,” Dianne explained. We didn’t require any professionals because he is fairly competent with DIY.

“Overall, it was fairly simple. The next stage was for him to hang brackets on the wall to hold the TV in place. We can simply remove the TV out of the brackets and store it in the shed if it rains, which is where it was before we found it a home. Our hot tub already has an exterior plug, so it’s waterproof in that regard.

“When we were working on this project, I was combining ideas from the Facebook page with my own. I needed a somewhere to sit in the shade and store my old patio furniture, but I didn’t want to put the.” “The summary comes to an end.”