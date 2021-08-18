With additional investment and opportunity, the school anticipates a “good and fruitful year ahead.”

School life has been disrupted and uncertain for the past 18 months, but it has also been a chance to adapt and find new ways of learning.

When pupils return to Wade Deacon High School in the Liverpool City Region in September, normalcy may not be the same as it was before the pandemic.

Wade Deacon has recognized changes and opportunities that will continue to be useful beyond solving Covid-19 after a hard era that necessitated new ways to learning in schools.

As the new academic year begins at the Widnes secondary school, vice principal Alex Wood advised a greater focus on the Wade Deacon Experience program of extracurricular activities, as well as some technology upgrades.

“Remote learning surely helped our students and staff ‘upskill,’ and we will take advantage of the new options for learning and teaching that this presents,” he said.

“In addition, we recognize that many young people miss ‘normal’ school life, so our re-energized Wade Deacon Experience seeks to guarantee that all Wade Deacon students have access to a diverse range of enriching and fulfilling extracurricular options. We’d like to assist them in making up for lost time in this regard.”

Wade Deacon’s learning environment has also received “substantial investment,” with new IT gear and a fitness room to enhance the school’s staff and students’ well-being and to further expand the PE curriculum.

The upgrades are the latest in a series of improvements to the modern Birchfield Road campus, which will be unveiled to prospective students and their families on September 23 during an open evening.

The event, which is the first occasion for families considering Wade Deacon to visit and look around in person since before the epidemic, will allow families to explore the building and speak with staff and students about the opportunities available.

The most recent GCSE results, which were released on August 12 during results day, have also given many reasons to look forward to the coming academic year.

Despite a second year of turmoil due to the regular exam procedure, Wade Deacon High School assisted the year group in getting on track for their future stages in education, career, or training. “The summary has come to an end.”