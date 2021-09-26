With a third of the force still unvaccinated and eight officers in the hospital, the NYPD Chief enters a COVID plea.

Commissioner Dermot Shea of the New York Police Department (NYPD) has issued a plea for unvaccinated cops to get vaccinated against COVID after eight officers were hospitalized with the virus.

Shea made an emotional plea to his officers to get vaccinated, but only roughly a third of them had done so.

On Saturday, CNN Newsroom correspondent Alison Kosik said that there was widespread vaccine apprehension among cops, with only 62 percent having received at least one shot.

In comparison, in New York, 70.6 percent of the population has gotten at least one dose of COVID vaccine, and 63.1 percent is completely vaccinated.

Commissioner Shea was shown in a clip obtained by CNN talking about cops who were hospitalized with COVID and explaining their current status.

Commissioner Shea asked in a video released on Thursday, “Why do I keep going back to you on this?” I’ll tell you why: I’m talking to family members, I’m talking to multiple-rank union leaders, and I’m talking to you and your partners when it’s too late, when you’re in the hospital or driving to the hospital and you’re having trouble breathing.

“Right now, there are eight NYPD officers in this hospital. Unvaccinated, all eight. Some were intubated, while others were perfectly healthy – one was 23 years old. We just lost someone who hadn’t been unwell in ten years.”

Commissioner Shea further stated that 225 of the 28,000 officers who had been inoculated had later tested positive for COVID, demonstrating the vaccine’s effectiveness.

He said in the video, which was posted by NBC New York, “That’s how you can make a difference right now, if you wait, it might be too late.” Consider a 23-year-old who is in great health. And now he’s in a battle for his life.

“Spread the word and make sure we’re doing everything we can to protect one other from this dreadful virus.”

The NYPD has been approached for comment by this website.

Vaccine mandates that have recently been enacted in some states have been met with opposition from police unions.

The Massachusetts State Police have retaliated against Governor Charlie Baker’s order that all officers be COVID-vaccinated, demanding that anyone who are maimed or killed as a result of the virus deserve additional monetary compensation.

