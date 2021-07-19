With a terrified family inside, a house was petrol blasted.

While a horrified family was inside, a petrol bomb was thrown through a house window.

After the horrifying arson attempt, which police said could have ended in tragedy, authorities begged witnesses to come forward today.

During the early hours of Saturday, July 10, a petrol bomb was hurled at a residence in Skelmersdale.

“A petrol bomb had been thrown through the window of an address in Crossfield Road,” police said they were alerted at 1 a.m.

There were three individuals inside, but happily no one was hurt. Smoke damage had been done to the house.

Lancashire Police have issued a public appeal for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam evidence to come forward, claiming that the arson assault could have left individuals “seriously hurt or killed.”

At this time, no arrests have been made, and police say their investigation is ongoing.

“This is an extremely severe event that could have resulted in people being gravely wounded or killed,” said DS Di Higham of Lancashire Constabulary’s West Division. This event is being investigated as arson, and a team of investigators is seeking to find individuals responsible.

“While we are unable to disclose any suspect descriptions at this time, we would encourage anyone who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the vicinity around the time of the arson attack to contact police.

“We would also want individuals to review their CCTV and dashcam recordings to see if they have anything that could help our investigations.”

Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police at [email protected] or call 101, mentioning log 0095 from July 10, 2021.