With a tea towel and a crowbar, a burglar attacked elderly people in their own homes.

A ruthless burglar was sentenced to prison for assaulting elderly individuals in their own homes.

During a criminal spree in Wigan, Scott Mills, of Grenfell Close, used weapons including a crowbar.

The 37-year-old allegedly preyed on ‘weak people’ when he took £800 and attempted to flee with two cars, according to detectives.

In an inquiry into a passport gang that allegedly’supplied Liverpool’s most wanted,’ suspects have been named.

Officers first became aware of Mills in February, when he attacked an elderly man and attempted to immobilize him with a tea towel while stealing £800.

The ‘dangerous man’ had broken in through a window and then assaulted the victim while attempting to steal two cars before left the scene.

A day later, Mills broke into another residence through the window.

During the heist, he attacked his next victim with a crowbar and was subsequently apprehended by police.

Mills was sent to the hospital for injuries after being apprehended by police, but he managed to elude officers.

Mills, on the other hand, was apprehended and charged after his escape.

After a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on Friday, November 5, he was sentenced to eight years and two months in prison.

“Scott Mills is definitely a dangerous man; he has not only preyed on some vulnerable people in the community for his own benefit, but he has attacked them in their own home – someplace they should feel comfortable,” Detective Constable Ray Williams said.

“GMP will do everything possible to prosecute serious criminals like Mills, and his imprisonment will make our community a much safer place to live.”