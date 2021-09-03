With a sweet family addition, the Corrie star takes a break from the somber narrative.

Charlie De Melo is now starring in the ITV series Coronation Street, but he also has a new family member to look after away from the Cobbles.

Imran Habeeb’s character, Charlie, is currently doing everything he can to clear Kelly Neelan’s identity as she faces charges of murdering Seb Franklin.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the builder was attacked in May with Nina Lucus, but died in hospital from his injuries.

Fans of Coronation Street predict why Kelly will be found not guilty.

Imran has been working nonstop to clear Kelly’s name since she was charged, and he stands by her story of what happened.

Kelly wasn’t the one who attacked Seb, but she was present at the time, as fans saw on Monday.

Nina, who was heartbroken, recalled every detail of the night of the awful attack, including seeing Corey deliver the heinous punches while Seb lay defenseless on the floor.

Imran has promised not to make things easy for Corey, and he intends to keep his word.

“Do you want to see what I can actually do?” Imran remarked when he was confronted by Dev Alahan, who dubbed him a ‘bully’ for the manner he treated daughter Asha on the stand.

“Come down to the court tomorrow. Because what I did to Asha today pales in comparison to what I’ll do to Corey.”

Imran’s transformation as a character astounded viewers, and it couldn’t be further from actor Charlie’s reality right now.

The 29-year-old has been informing his social media fans about the arrival of a new family member.

Charlie informed that his dog Sarah had given birth to a litter of puppies earlier this week.

“Year 1-S Day 0/1,” he said on Instagram, documenting the stages. ‘Babies Having Babies’ is a phrase that means ‘Babies Having Babies “Way to go, Sarah.”

“(Photo caption.)” Sarah the Golden Retriever ‘smiling’ during her labor, then becoming increasingly perplexed and surprised as each youngster is born. She doesn’t know what to think of them! Six are black and three are golden.

“The last shot is of them laying in a box together.”

