With a storm on the horizon, Liverpool will be lashed by heavy rain and 60mph gales.

Heavy rain and gales are expected to begin as early as next week, according to the Met Office.

The north and north-west of the UK will see the most gales, with some forecasts predicting 60mph winds in some areas.

Stormy weather will resume over the weekend, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Adam Douty.

After bullets were fired on a residential street, two guys were apprehended.

“A stormy weather pattern appears to be developing throughout the UK beginning early next week as several areas of low pressure travel eastward from the Atlantic into northwestern Europe,” he said.

“Several rounds of rain and wind are expected across the region.”

“While it is unclear whether any of these systems will develop into a windstorm, they can produce wind gusts of 30-40 mph to many regions, and possibly 50-60 mph along the generally windy areas of the west coast, causing travel problems.”

The Met Office forecast for the entire North West said: “Another chilly start on Saturday, but cloudier and milder as the day progresses.”

The weather is expected to stay dry, with a moderate breeze forming near the coasts. The maximum temperature is 16 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the weather will be mostly sunny, with a chance of cloud and showers in the north. Next week will be unstable and breezier, but it will still be moderate during the day and night.