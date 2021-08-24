With a stolen credit card, crooks embark on a £3k shopping binge.

After a credit card was taken, a spending binge totaling more than £3,000 was carried out.

After the card was reported stolen at Penny Lane post office on Smithdown Road, they were manufactured without the knowledge of the legitimate card holder.

The purchases were made at several locations throughout Liverpool.

On Friday, August 6, Merseyside Police released photos of two males they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who recognizes these men, as they may have critical information to assist our investigations,” Detective Inspector Phil Ryan said.

“Whether you come forward to us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers, we will act on all information we receive.”

Anyone with information or who recognizes the men shown is requested to contact us through Twitter at @MerPolCC, Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, using reference 21000395724.

The National Fraud and Cybercrime Reporting Centre in the United Kingdom is Action Fraud. If you feel you have been a victim of fraud, call 0300 123 2040 or go to their website.

Here’s where you can get more fraud guidance and information.