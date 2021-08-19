With a stern message to Liverpool fans, Jurgen Klopp speaks out against abusive chanting.

Jurgen Klopp has encouraged Liverpool fans to refrain from using homophobic chants, calling anyone who does so a “idiot.”

The Reds were quick to denounce a group of traveling supporters who were heard chanting homophobic slogans during Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League victory over promoted Norwich City.

On-loan midfielder Billy Gilmour of Norwich City and his parent club Chelsea were singled out for abuse, bringing the subject of homophobia in football to the forefront.

Klopp has responded by inviting Paul Amann, the founder of Liverpool LGBT+ fans club Kop Outs, to the Reds’ training site in Kirkby to talk about the impact of homophobic chanting.

“At the Norwich game, I only heard after for two reasons: the noise, which was thankfully back, and the language, which I don’t understand all of the songs – but there was obviously this specific incident,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

“I never understand why you would sing a song in a football stadium that is against something? That’s something I’ve never gotten, and it’s something I’ve never liked.

“Actually, I think it’s simple – it’s simple to decide to stop singing that song. Obviously, I’ve heard it since then. It isn’t the most beautiful music in the world, thus it isn’t required.

“It definitely makes members of our own fan club feel uneasy. That means: done, let’s go for another one for our supporters group and me. I truly believe that it is and should be a simple decision.

“I can imagine that now people are thinking things like, ‘Come on, it’s just winding them up,’ and things like that.

“But that’s the problem: we don’t comprehend most of the time. As a result, we can now declare that this song is no longer ours.

“I’m not sure if people pay attention to me, but it would be good if they did. For a variety of reasons, I no longer want to hear it.

"Obviously, we live in a time when we are always learning new things. I'm 54 years old, and when I was 20, we said a lot of stuff we didn't think about."