With a ‘smart’ poke at John Lewis’ Christmas ad, Aldi ‘raises the bar.’

Customers at Aldi have been left “tear laughing” as a result of the retailer’s response to rival John Lewis’ Christmas campaign.

Aldi is known for its quick-witted social media posts, and when John Lewis’ festive advert was released this morning – considerably earlier than planned – Aldi couldn’t help but join in.

The ‘Unexpected Guest’ John Lewis commercial depicts space visitor Skye crash-landing in the woods near the home of 14-year-old Nathan, who introduces her to the Christmas traditions of eating mince pies, decorating the tree, and, to her surprise, donning novelty sweaters.

John Lewis is releasing its Christmas commercial for 2021 earlier than ever before.

Aldi has now posted a photo of its Tritech Airbed on its Facebook and Twitter sites, with the message “John Lewis & Partners, we’ve got you covered x #UnexpectedGuest.”

The joke was quickly picked up by fans of the store, with the post receiving over 7,000 likes and 4,600 comments.

Shoppers lauded the action as “really creative” and “absolutely wonderful,” with one person even describing it as “tear laughing.”

“Brilliant!” one person wrote beneath the post. Aldi always raises the bar just a smidgeon.” “Love it – really creative, well done Aldi UK,” remarked another, while a third said, “Absolutely fantastic marketing team, take a bow!” “Aldi wins the Internet,” wrote a fourth shopper.

“Love it…. wonderful bed and banter!!” commented a fifth. “Well played Aldi, well played!” said a sixth. “I literally just finished watching the JL&P ad!” remarked another. Laughing while crying! It’s fantastic! “I adore it! I adore it!!”