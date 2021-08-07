With a slew of new initiatives in the works, Southport is destined to become unrecognizable.

A bustling Merseyside town is set to change dramatically in the near future as plans to alter it move forward.

Southport has had a frenzy of activity in the last 18 months, with the Town Deal for upgrades being approved and the reopening of Southport Market.

Thanks to the town’s ongoing ambition, the beach resort is now ready to be entirely restored.

Norman Wallis, the owner of Pleasureland, recently submitted two planning proposals to add a new 35-meter rollercoaster and a new observation wheel close to Marine Lake to the theme park.

Beales confirmed its return to Southport’s high street at the same time, with the department store set to reopen in its previous location later this month.

The shoreline at Marine Lake is slated to become the town’s focal point, with the lakeshore receiving the lion’s share of Southport’s Town Deal funding.

The multimillion-pound revitalization project will feature a never-before-seen “Light Fantastic” performance, with the rebuilt waterfront estimated to attract over half a million visitors every year.

The now-defunct Southport Theatre and Convention Centre (STCC) will be replaced as part of the new waterfront, and live entertainment will be reintroduced to the town.

This comes after it was confirmed during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic that the center had gone bankrupt due to the pandemic’s effects and the cost of building repairs.

The STCC employed dozens of people and drew thousands of visitors each year to see live performances.

The proprietors of the Bold Hotel and Lord Street Hotel stated last month that the Grand Casino property on Lord Street will be renovated into a hotel and wedding venue.

The Mikhail Hotel and Leisure Group has announced the partnership, with plans to renovate the decrepit structure.

The old structure will be transformed into a hotel, wedding venue, brewery, and sky bar, among other things.