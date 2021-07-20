With a sledgehammer, the father pummels his autistic son, stabbing his wife to death.

State prosecutors stated that a 64-year-old man from Catawba County, North Carolina, was sentenced to 40 to 50 years in jail for the deaths of his wife and autistic son about three years ago.

According to WSOC-TV Channel 9, Warren Lee Raymond Sr. was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in Catawba County Superior Court, according to the district attorney’s office.

On Sept. 13, 2018, he pled guilty to killing his 55-year-old wife, Barbara Parker Raymond, and his 30-year-old autistic son, Warren Lee Raymond Jr.

On the day of the deaths, Raymond apparently had blood on his hands when he went to his neighbor’s house, Mark Herbert’s, and begged for 911 to be called. Following a call to the authorities, Herbert, his sister-in-law, and her husband proceeded to the Raymonds’ home, where they discovered Barbara and the couple’s kid dead, according to a WBTV report.

According to the publication, officers located Barbara on the living room floor with a knife in her abdomen and Raymond hugging her.

The son was discovered dead in the garage with a sledgehammer and crowbar beside his body, apparently from head trauma.

Barbara died of multiple blunt force and sharp force injuries to the neck and head, according to autopsy records, while Raymond died of multiple blunt force and sharp force injuries to the neck and head. He also had a finger that had been severed.

In a statement, District Attorney Scott Reilly said, “This is a horrific and tragic circumstance that appears to have been brought on by a gambling addiction.”

According to the statement, Raymond Sr. was known to spend hours playing video poker at a local convenience store, where he used his disability income to buy lottery tickets. Raymond Sr. also allegedly “depleted a large chunk of money” from his couple’s joint account with Barbara, according to prosecutors.

“I am convinced that the defendant will spend the rest of his natural life in prison as a result of this sentence,” Reilly stated.

Raymond will serve his time in prison with the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections, according to officials.